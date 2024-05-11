Rare raven nest, baby bird sighting at Georgia’s Tallulah Gorge State Park

TALLULAH FALLS, Ga. — Ravens are a rare sight in the Peach State, but even rarer is a raven’s nest.
Birdwatchers at Tallulah Gorge State Park in northeast Georgia made the “extraordinary” find.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said some of their surveyors found the nest tucked under an overhang in the park.
When they came back, they found two nestling birds, who they estimate are about three weeks old.
They say that within the next couple of weeks, those baby birds should be strong enough to fly away and leave the nest.
In Georgia, ravens are typically only seen in the highest elevations in the northeast corner of the state.
