Rapper Quavo, Julio Jones and other celebrities team up for charity flag football game

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Rapper Quavo and Falcons star Julio Jones teamed up for a charity flag football game on Easter Sunday in Gwinnett County.
Huncho Day was filled with star power as Quavo's Team Huncho coached by 2 Chainz pl;ayed against Julio Jones' Team Julio.
Team Huncho was made up of Offset, Lil Yachty, 21 Savage, Rich the Kid, Lil Baby and NFL players A.J. Green of the Cincinnati Bengals and Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams.
Team Julio included Cliff Avril, Jacquees, Ezekiel Elliott, Josh Norma, Brandon Lafell, YFN Lucci, Trouble, OG Parker, Martellus Bennett, Marshon Lattimore, Lance Limbrick, Mohammed Sanu and Deante Hitchcock.
The big game took place at Berkmar High School in Gwinnett County.
