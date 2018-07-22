Rally at Piedmont Park in support of NFL players who kneel during National Anthem

ATLANTA - People rallied at Piedmont Park on Sunday to show support for NFL players who take a knee during the National Anthem.
The event comes as team owners and the player's association halted enforcement of player fines to discuss other options.
"We stand with the rights of the players to protest racial injustice and police brutality and we hope the Atlanta Falcons and NFL will take a more proactive stance, allow the players to exercise their constitutional rights," said Gerald Griggs, one of the demonstrators at Sunday's rally.
On Friday, President Trump called on the NFL commissioners to take a stand. He tweeted that 'first-time kneelers should be out for the game, then out for the season if they kneel a second time.'
RELATED STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}