Rabies confirmed in dead bat found in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A dead bat found near in the Stone Mountain area of DeKalb County tested positive for rabies on Thursday.

Georgia is recognized as a rabies endemic state, meaning the virus is present throughout the year.

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DeKalb County typically reports several rabies cases a year, a disease affecting the brain.

The virus is usually transmitted from animal to animal but can also spread from animals to people through saliva, typically from a bite by an infected animal.

Residents are advised to ensure their pets have up-to-date preventative vaccinations. To minimize potential contact with wildlife, DeKalb County Animal Control urges residents to eliminate outdoor feeding stations and secure garbage cans.

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Anyone who experiences an animal bite or scratch should seek immediate medical attention. Additionally, residents should monitor their pets for unusual behavior and contact DeKalb County Animal Control if concerns arise.

Wild animal trapping will only be conducted if a domestic pet or a person has been bitten or scratched by a wild animal. Vaccinations provide effective protection for both humans and pets against the virus.

Pet owners are responsible for annually vaccinating their animals and registering the vaccination tag with DeKalb County Animal Control.

For more information or to report any animal bite, residents can contact DeKalb County Animal Control at 404-294-2996. After-hours calls can be directed to 404-294-2519.

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