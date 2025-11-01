R. Thomas Deluxe Grill completes sale to new owners

ATLANTA — An iconic Atlanta restaurant on Peachtree Street is staying put.

The R. Thomas Deluxe Grill is known for offering a variety of organic, vegetarian and vegan menu items, but also for their colorful birds outside the restaurant. Earlier this year, the Thomas family put the restaurant up for sale.

On Friday, the family completed the sale with Teranga Group, a local ownership group.

The new owners say they will keep the menu familiar, but also add some new international twists to the favorites at R. Thomas.

Customers will be happy to know that the restaurant’s famous pet birds are staying too.

“Peaches and Cream stay with R. Thomas,” attorney Cliff Oxford said. “I don’t think it would be the same walking up here without Peaches and Cream screaming at you.”

Richard Thomas opened the restaurant on Peachtree Street back in 1985 and it quickly became a Buckhead staple.

Linay Thomas-Sheltra took over the restaurant after her father died. She wanted to find new owners who would be a perfect match.

“What makes it so special is it carries on my father’s vision of clean and healthy living,” Thomas-Sheltra told Channel 2 Action News when the sale was first announced. “And I would like a visionary to come in and take it to the next level.”

