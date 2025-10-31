Nonprofit focusing on teen health is marking 30 years of making a difference

ATLANTA — The Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power and Potential is a local nonprofit celebrating decades of making a difference.

The statewide health organization is marking a significant achievement in reducing teen pregnancies in Georgia by 76%. It is celebrating its 30-year milestone with a fundraiser at the Atlanta History Center.

Founded by actress Jane Fonda in the 1990s, GCAPP has focused on pregnancy prevention, comprehensive sex education and youth empowerment, reaching 80,000 young people annually across the state.

“We are about ensuring that young people have the knowledge, the skills and expertise that they deserve to make healthy choices,” said GCAPP President Dr. Ronald McNeill.

Lekara Simmons, who first encountered GCAPP as a 19-year-old, is now the vice president of Programming. She expressed her excitement upon learning about the organization’s mission “to empower our young people to feel like they have a voice.”

GCAPP’s initiatives have reached a million people in 80 counties through partnerships with 300 schools and community organizations over the last five years.

The organization has developed an app that provides access to 300 health clinics across the state and a parent toolkit designed to facilitate family conversations about sexual health.

McNeill emphasized the importance of investing in adolescents, stating, “When we invest in that next generation, we’re paying it forward and we’re building that next set of leaders for our state.”

