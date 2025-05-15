Publix recalls baby food due to possibility of high lead levels

ATLANTA — Publix has issued a voluntary recall of GreenWise Pear, Kiwi, Spinach & Pea Baby Food.

It is sold in 4-ounce pouches and has the potential to be contaminated with elevated lead levels.

It is marked with a GTIN number 41415-00901 and a “best if used by” date of 11/01/2025.

The company is recalling the product from stores throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

“As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted products have been removed from all store shelves,” said Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous. “To date, there have been no reported cases of illness. Consumers who have purchased the product in question may return the product to their local store for a full refund. Publix customers with additional questions may call our customer care department toll-free at 1-800-242-1227 or visit our website at publix.com.”

