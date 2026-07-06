Prosecutors: 2 with metro Atlanta ties charged in gang-related gun trafficking ring

Two men with Georgia ties are among the five charged federally in a 23-count gun-trafficking indictment.

They are alleged members of a gun-trafficking ring providing weapons to gang members in Chicago, and the guns were used in violent crimes, including murder, according to U.S. Attorney William R. Keyes of the Middle District of Georgia.

Anthony Edmond of Athens is charged with several gun crimes in connection with the case, authorities say, including with one count of conspiracy to commit firearms offenses; one count of conspiracy to unlawfully make, transfer and possess machineguns; seven counts of false statement during purchase of a firearm and six counts of possession of firearm by a convicted felon. He is facing up to a maximum of life in prison.

Melvin Griffin of Snellville and Chicago, is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit firearms offenses; one count of possession of firearm by a convicted felon; one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances; and one count of conspiracy to possess firearms and machineguns in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He is facing up to a maximum of life in prison.

The three men from Chicago who have been charged are Rafael Enriquez, Elijah Lucena and Keontice Reed.

According to the indictment, the crimes happened back in 2020 and 2021.

Edmond, allegedly a member of two gangs, the Black Disciples and the Conservative Vice Lords, bought dozens of guns from Georgia gun shops for gang members, including to Reed and Griffin.

Authorities say he bought at least 22 firearms, some of them which were converted to fully automatic weapons.

“Each time he bought the firearms, Edmond allegedly falsified the required ATF Form 4473 by attesting that he was the true buyer and that he was not acquiring the firearms on behalf of another person,” prosecutors said.

Edmond was allegedly supplied with machinegun conversion devices by Enriquez, which he then installed on several Glock pistols that he distributed.

He also delivered the guns from Georgia to Illinois.

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