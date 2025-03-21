Proposed rail line could connect Atlanta to Savannah. GDOT wants your feedback

ATLANTA — Instead of a four hour drive, there could be a new way for travelers to get from Atlanta and Savannah and back.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is conducting a new study on how feasible a passenger rail service would be between the two cities.

It is only in the planning stages and there’s no guarantee that a passenger rail line would be built between Atlanta and Savannah.

But GDOT will conduct a feasibility study to look at possible routes, stations and operators for the project. They are asking for the public to submit their feedback.

You can submit yours on the GDOT website.

A rail line that connects Atlanta to Savannah isn’t the only proposal that GDOT is looking into. They are also coordinating with other states on Atlanta-Chattanooga-Nashville-Memphis Corridor ID Project, Atlanta-Charlotte Corridor ID Project and Amtrak Daily Long-Distance Service Study.

