Bridge project causing DeKalb County drivers to dodge potholes will take another year

For five years, South DeKalb homeowners say they’ve had to dodge potholes from 18 wheelers snaking their way through quite communities because of the closure of the Cedar Grove Bridge.

“They filled potholes on East Conley last week. The potholes gave way in two days,” said Juaney Lynn-Rigsby.

For more than three years, Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln has reported a year’s long delays towards repairing this bridge.

“This is just awful,” neighbor Debbie Jackson said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Lincoln found the county was required to close the bridge in March 2020 after the Georgia Department of Transportation found the road to be unsafe for cars and the many 18-wheelers traveling in this area.

But residents say the closing has led to an increase in big rig traffic in residential zones.

“I know some of the residents in this area are definitely plagued by the trucks, the traffic, the noise, not to mention it’s tearing up our streets,” Jackson said.

“I’ve lost over $100,000 a year in revenue because of that bridge is closed,” business owner Albert Wilson said.

Lincoln interviewed Wilson in 2022. On Thursday, he was forced to close his business because the bridge closure has brought business to a standstill.

MORE 2 INVESTIGATES:

Channel 2 reported DeKalb County approved $4.1 million in funds for the new bridge . A company was contracted to start design in 2023.

The county says this isn’t their typical bridge repair. This bridge houses a sewer line, gas line, fiber optic cables.

The bridge also crosses an active railroad owned by Norfolk Southern Railroad. The county says it will have to reroute utility lines and coordinate with Norfolk Southern Railroad over construction logistics.

Homeowners say they have noticed a crane on site. On Friday, Lincoln received the following statement from DeKalb County:

“Completion of the new Cedar Grove bridge is now scheduled in June 2026. AGL is currently moving their gas main off the existing bridge and is scheduled for completion by March 24. At which time, the contractor will start phase one demolition of the existing bridge. When phase one demolition is complete, the contractor will construct enough of the new bridge to allow the water main and AT&T fiber to be relocated to the new bridge. When these utilities are moved, the remainder of the old bridge will be demolished, and the final portion of the new bridge will be built.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group