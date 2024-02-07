Proposal to create a tax free holiday for guns, ammo, and other related items passes state senate

ATLANTA — Could Georgia soon have a tax-free holiday for guns?

The state Senate passed a bill that would do exactly that if it becomes law.

SB 344 would create a 5-day tax-free window starting in October every year and would apply to guns, ammo, gun safes, and gun-related accessories.

“I’m a firm believer in the second amendment, so I would make the argument that less taxes are better on 2nd amendment items,” Sen Jason Anavitarte, R-Dallas, said

The senator says the bill is aimed at helping hunters. That’s why the tax-free holiday is set right before hunting season.

“I know a lot of parents that want to teach their kids about hunting and things to do outdoors. I think that’s the positive takeaway,” the senator said.

Others worry about who may buy those weapons or ammo.

“It’s giving incentives to go out there who aren’t hunters to get these bullets and guns, which may lead into the wrong hands and be misused,” Sheree Hill said.

Hill’s husband, Brandon Harris was shot and killed in January. Harris was reportedly preparing taxes of a woman when that woman’s ex came inside the business. Instead of shooting his ex, the shooter killed Harris instead.

“The main fixture is no longer there. He won’t be there, and you won’t hear his laughter.,” Hill said.

Now, Hill must raise her three children, including a one-year-old as a widow.

If you would like to help the family they have a GoFundMe you can donate to by clicking here.

Supporters of the legislation do not believe a tax-free holiday will lead to more gun violence.

They say the holiday could help cut back on the state’s feral hog population.

Georgia’s agricultural commissioner told Channel 2 in 2022 that feral hogs cause more than $100 million in damage to crops and farms each year.

The bill passed the Senate over democrat opposition and will now head to the House.

