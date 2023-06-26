Prominent realtor dies after being hit by a tree during severe storms in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police confirmed that a man died after being hit by a tree.
APD said at 6:12 p.m. Sunday, they responded to a person hit by a falling tree in the area of 319 Delmont Drive NE.
They got to the scene and found a man who had been hit by a falling tree.
The Fulton County Medical Examiner confirmed the victim was 55-year-old George Heery, Jr.
Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco was live at the scene during WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. Sunday night. She says neighbors were not ready to speak on camera, but they say Heery, Jr. was a loving father.
He lived in the area and he was out walking when the large tree came down.
Police said he was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.
