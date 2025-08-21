Prices add up for packed school lunches. How families can save money and stay healthy

ATLANTA — Packing school lunches is getting more expensive this year.

Even though inflation is slowing down, food costs are still going up. A new report by Deloitte find the average costs of a packed lunch this year is $6.15. That’s up about 3% from last year, according to Deloitte’s calculations.

Katherine Shary, a registered dietician with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Strong4Life, told Channel 2 Action News This Morning, it helps to keep it simple.

“Lunches do not need to be a five-star meal,” she said.

Shary suggests families plan ahead, and buy what’s on sale, even if that means swapping out your favorites.

Shary also recommends parents buy re-usable containers.

“While it might be a bit expensive on the front end, we’ll be able to use these for years, as opposed to continually buying baggies,” she said.

Retailers are responding to parents’ concerns. Walmart has “one-click” basket options for pick up or delivery, that includes lunch supplies for under $2 a day. Walmart is doing similar bundles for snacks and college dorm supplies.

Other stores are discounting packable store brands too, so families can stock up at the beginning of the school year.

One of Shary’s favorite lunch suggestions is to pack what you know your child likes. If your family enjoys quesadillas, pack deconstructed ingredients that also taste good cold. Or consider whole wheat crackers and nut butter instead of prepackaged cracker sandwiches.

We checked with Georgia’s Department of Education about public school lunches this year. Georgia state funding provides $6.3 million to cover the family cost that’s normally paid for reduced-price breakfast and lunches.

In addition, this school year, 1,353 schools in 172 districts operate with the “Community Eligibility Provision” that provides meals at no cost.

Parents can see what assistance their families qualify for by checking with their local public school’s nutrition director.

