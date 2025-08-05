How to pick the right backpack for your child this school year

ATLANTA — As students head back to school, experts are urging parents to consider more than just style when choosing backpacks for their children.

Dr. Saji Azerf from Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta discussed with Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer how to determine if a backpack is the right size and fit.

“You don’t want the backpack to be too tall or longer than their torso or wider than their torsos,” said Azerf, who is a neck and spine specialist.

Azerf recommends looking for backpacks with padded shoulder straps and separate pockets to help distribute weight evenly.

“A backpack is too heavy if the child is leaning forward or if they’re leaning backwards. That’s just an easy eye test,” he said.

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta suggests a full backpack should weigh no more than 15% of the child’s body weight. For example, a child weighing 100 pounds should carry a backpack no heavier than 15 pounds.

To pack efficiently, heavier items like computers and books should be placed closer to the back, while lighter items can be stored in front. Using side pockets can also help distribute weight more evenly.

Dr. Azerf also advises that children use both shoulder straps and lift their backpacks with their legs to avoid injury. Regularly cleaning out backpacks can help ensure students are only carrying what they need.

You can click here for more guidelines from Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

