Students can earn $1,000 when they graduate in high school’s new program

COBB COUNTY. Ga. — Marietta High School students starting this fall will have the chance to graduate with more than just a diploma.
They could leave with up to $1,000 through the “Be Somebody” fund. The program aims to help kids earn money while they learn how to handle it.
“I’m very excited. I’ve heard a lot of good things about high school, and I can’t wait to start,” said Tamia Carthers, a rising freshman at Marietta High School.
