Thanksgiving 1977: Here’s what was on the menu for the Carter family at Camp David

CAMP DAVID — As the world continues to celebrate the life of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, the National Archives released a picture of the Carter family’s 1977 Thanksgiving dinner menu.

In addition to the menu, Rosalynn Carter’s handwriting is seen on the document, leaving notes for the staff regarding the meal.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The proposed meal at Camp David in 1977 for the first family was roast turkey, cornbread dressing, candied sweet potatoes, whipped potatoes, natural turkey gravy, green peas with mushrooms, fresh cranberry sauce, Waldorf salad, rolls with butter, pumpkin pie with whipped cream and coffee.

“Would you please add, delete or make any other changes that will help us make this a perfect Thanksgiving for the First Family?” Camp David staff wrote.

REMEMBERING ROSALYNN CARTER:

On the document, “green peas” is crossed out with a note from Rosalynn Carter saying, “Jimmy doesn’t especially like green peas.”

In addition to the note about the former president not liking peas, Rosalynn Carter wrote, “Green beans, but not frozen ones.”

Rosalynn Carter also crossed out “whipped potatoes.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN RELATED NEWS:

The Life of Rosalynn Carter: Her first date with Jimmy in Americus at Rylander Theatre

©2023 Cox Media Group