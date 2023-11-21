President Biden orders flags at half-staff in honor of former first lady Rosalynn Carter

ATLANTA — In honor of the late Rosalynn Carter, former first lady of Georgia and first lady of the United States and wife of former President Jimmy Carter, President Joe Biden has ordered flags across the country to be flown at half-staff.

According to a proclamation by the president, the United States flag will be flown at half-staff at the White House and on all public grounds, buildings, military posts, naval stations, naval vessels and its territories from Nov. 25 until the former first lady’s interment.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Biden’s proclamation described Mrs. Carter as an example of “hope, warmth, and a steadfast commitment to doing all she could to address many of our society’s greatest needs.”

He called her a champion of equal rights, mental health and wellness advocacy, as well as the uncompensated caregivers for children, seniors and the disabled.

Mrs. Carter passed away Sunday afternoon after a brief time in hospice care. Six months before, Mrs. Carter was diagnosed with dementia. She was 96.

Biden’s proclamation honoring Mrs. Carter was among a multitude of reactions and praise for the former first lady after her death.

RELATED STORIES:

Funeral plans for Mrs. Carter were announced Sunday and will continue through her interment on Nov. 29, according to the Carter Center.

As previously reported, the schedule for the celebration of Mrs. Carter’s life will be three days of ceremonies.

There was a wreath-laying at Georgia Southwestern State University and repose at Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum on Monday, while a ceremony and tribute were scheduled for Tuesday at the Carter Center in Atlanta.

On Wednesday, there will be a funeral service held in Plains, where she and her family have lived since leaving public service.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

The Life of Rosalynn Carter: Her first date with Jimmy in Americus at Rylander Theatre

©2023 Cox Media Group