  • President Trump welcomes Gov.-elect Brian Kemp to White House

    Updated:

    WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence welcomed governors-elect from both parties to the White House Thursday.

    Among those attending Thursday were Georgia Republican Brian Kemp, Florida Republican Ron DeSantis, Illinois Democrat J.B. Pritzker, Wisconsin Democrat Tony Evers and newly inaugurated Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, a Republican.

    White House Director of Intergovernmental Affairs Doug Hoelscher had said they'd be discussing "shared priorities," including workforce investment, prison reform and combating the opioid epidemic.

    Kemp also spent time meeting 1-on-1 with Pence.

    Pence tweeted about the meeting.

    The visitors also met with Cabinet members as part of a broader White House outreach effort to local officials.

    Kemp tweeted a photo later Thursday night from the White House Christmas party.

    The White House says since the midterms, it has reached out to a long list of newly elected state and local officials of both parties "to open lines of communication and begin a dialogue."

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories