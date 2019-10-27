President Trump to speak following raid that targeted ISIS leader

WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Donald Trump is addressing the nation following a raid that targeted an ISIS leader.
Overnight, ABC News learned from two senior U.S. officials that ISIS leader al Baghdadi is believed to have died during a U.S. special operations raid.
The U.S. military is still working to confirm via "DNA and biometric testing" that al-Baghdadi died, according to CNN.
The U.S. military is still working to confirm via "DNA and biometric testing" that al-Baghdadi died, according to CNN.
The news came as Trump tweeted, "Something very big has just happened!"
Something very big has just happened!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2019
