  • President Trump to speak following raid that targeted ISIS leader

    WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Donald Trump is addressing the nation following a raid that targeted an ISIS leader.

    Overnight, ABC News learned from two senior U.S. officials that ISIS leader al Baghdadi is believed to have died during a U.S. special operations raid.

    The U.S. military is still working to confirm via "DNA and biometric testing" that al-Baghdadi died, according to CNN.

    The news came as Trump tweeted, "Something very big has just happened!"


     

     

