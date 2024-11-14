President-elect Trump nominates former GA Rep. Doug Collins to run Department of Veterans Affairs

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Doug Collins, a former congressman from Georgia, is President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to run the Department of Veterans Affairs.
“We must take care of our brave men and women in uniform,” Trump said in a statement Thursday.
Collins is a chaplain in the U.S. Air Force Reserve Command. The Republican served in Congress from 2013 to 2021, and he helped defend Trump during his first impeachment process.
“Doug is a Veteran himself, who currently serves our Nation as a Chaplain in the United States Air Force Reserve Command, and fought for our Country in the Iraq War,” the president-elect wrote. “Doug will be a great advocate for our Active Duty Servicemembers, Veterans, and Military Families to ensure they have the support they need.”
