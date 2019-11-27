ATLANTA - Former President Jimmy Carter is out of the hospital after a successful brain surgery.
The Carter Center said the 95-year-old was released from Emory University Hospital after "successful surgery and recovery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by a subdural hematoma.
The surgery on Tuesday, Nov. 12 was to relieve pressure on his brain following three falls in recent months.
"He and Mrs. Carter look forward to enjoying Thanksgiving at home in Plains, where he will continue to recover. The Carters are grateful for all the prayers, cards, and notes they have received and hope everyone will join them in enjoying a special Thanksgiving," The Carter Center said in a statement Wednesday.
The former president also needed a complete hip replacement after a fall in May, and he required 14 stitches after another fall last month.
