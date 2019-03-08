Prepare now: Tornado season in Georgia could be worse this year

ATLANTA - Meteorologists warn that this year's tornado season could be particularly active and that Georgia residents need to prepare now for potential for the violent, deadly storms.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls says tornadoes in Georgia historically hit in March and April.
A weak El Nino pattern this year could increase the chances for these violent storms.
On March 3, a powerful EF-4 tornado slammed Alabama, killing 23 people. Sunday's tornado ended a 672-day "violent tornado drought," or a period of 672 days without a major (EF-4 or EF-5) tornado across the U.S.
The last major tornado to touch down in the United States happened in Texas on April 29, 2017.
In 2018, only 10 people were killed by tornadoes, the lowest number since record-keeping began.
What you need to do to prepare for a potentially rough tornado season, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
RELATED STORIES:
- Trump to tour tornado devastation in Alabama
- 10 members of one family among 23 killed in Alabama tornado
- Officials identify all 23 victims of Alabama tornadoes; ages range from 6 to 89
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}