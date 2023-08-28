Pregnant woman, unborn child killed in Ga. crash days before she was supposed to be induced

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A pregnant woman and her unborn child died after a crash on a Georgia road Sunday night.

WGXA-TV in Macon reported that the crash happened between two cars around 8 p.m. off Thomaston Road.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones confirmed to the news station that 22-year-old Tishuana Dean and her unborn daughter died at the hospital. Dean just turned 22 on Saturday and was scheduled to be induced this week, WGXA-TV reported.

Dean was driving a Ford EcoSport on the westbound side when a Kia on the eastbound side couldn’t stay in its lane, Georgia State Patrol told the Macon Telegraph. The Kia driver hit Dean and her car head-on.

It’s unclear what caused the Kia driver to cross over into Dean’s lane.

The woman survived the crash. Her condition has not been released.

