Powerball drawing: Here are 6 Ga. locations that sold tickets that won $50,000

ATLANTA — The single ticket that won the $1.76 billion Powerball Jackpot was not sold in Georgia. Instead, a lucky winner in California claimed the second-largest prize in the lottery’s history.

While it wasn’t the jackpot prize, a few people in Georgia woke up with a nice payout from Wednesday’s night drawing.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Georgia Lottery confirmed that six tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000. The numbers selected were 22-24-40-52-64 and the red Powerball was 10.

The six tickets were sold at the following locations:

BP Food Mart, 4368 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody

Webbs Truck Stop, 2520 Hwy 82, Sylvester

Valero Food Mart, 309 Hwy 29, Hogansville

Ian’s Market, 102 E. Fort Street, Chatsworth

Unity Store, 1808 Hwy 278, Social Circle

Flash Foods, 111 Sunset Blvd, Jesup

If you do win the jackpot or any other lottery prize, how do you claim your winnings in Georgia?

Georgia Lottery said any prizes less than $600 can be claimed at any of its retailers; however, prizes over $600 must be claimed at the lottery headquarters or district offices or have the payment mailed to the winner.

Winners of prizes bigger than $600 must fill out a winner claim form and have a valid government-issued photo ID with a social security card.

You can watch the Powerball drawing live on Channel 2 Action News every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday before WSB Tonight at 11:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Tips on Winning the Lottery Tips on Winning the Lottery

©2023 Cox Media Group