Powerball: $930 million up for grabs in one of the largest jackpots ever

ATLANTA — One of the largest jackpots in Powerball history is on the table in Wednesday night’s drawing.
The jackpot has grown to a whopping $930 million, but if no one takes it home during the next drawing, it will roll over to $1 billion.
Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen was outside the QuikTrip along South Cobb Drive in Marietta on Wednesday, talking to local lottery players.
“What’s your last name?” Berndt Petersen asked.
“Gremillon,” Travis said.
“How do I spell?” asked Petersen.
“Wee! G-R-E-million,” Travis said.
Gremillion says he’s hoping the dollar amount in his last name brings him good luck in the drawing.
A lucky winner already grabbed a Mega Millions prize worth $980 million at a Coweta County Publix last month.
And to add to the happenstance, last weekend this same Cobb QuikTrip sold a Powerball ticket worth $1 million.
Evette decided that was reason enough to buy a ticket, but she’s not superstitious.
“Not really. It’s all about ‘a dollar and a dream,’” she said.
You can catch the Powerball drawing LIVE on Channel 2 at 11 p.m. just before WSB Tonight.
