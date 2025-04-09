Port of Brunswick sees busiest month due to customers front-loading inventory ahead of new tariffs

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Port of Brunswick, now the nation’s busiest for vehicles and heavy equipment, has set an all-time record for units of roll-on/roll-off cargo in March.

The port handled 91,360 units of roll-on/roll-off cargo in March, up 18% or 14,125 units compared to the same month last year.

Georgia Ports Authority President and CEO Griff Lynch said the higher volume was influenced by customers front-loading orders to avoid new tariffs.

The port’s terminal also served a record 65 vessel calls last month, up from 52 in March 2024, thanks in part to service from two new ocean carriers.

To better handle growing trade, Phase I of a new railyard at the port will be completed in May 2025.

The new railyard will double rail capacity from five to ten trains per week.

That addition will increase the port’s annual rail capacity from approximately 150,000 autos to more than 340,000.

Phase II will bring the annual rail capacity to 590,000 units.

Lynch said the additional capacity will allow for more inland routings for greater supply chain flexibility.

More than 90% of vehicles moving by rail in Brunswick are U.S.-made exports.

