Popular restaurant near Piedmont Park, Atlanta BeltLine fails health inspection

ATLANTA - A popular Midtown Atlanta restaurant has failed a health inspection.
Park Tavern Brewery and Restaurant -- which overlooks Piedmont Park – got a score of 69 on its most recent inspection.
On its last health inspection, which was in 2016, the restaurant on 10th Street got a score of 92.
Park Tavern is located in a popular walking area of Midtown Atlanta at Piedmont Park near the Atlanta BeltLine.
Benjamin Kaplan told Channel 2 Action News that when he has eaten there before, he’s had a good experience. He praised their atmosphere.
Kaplan was surprised the restaurant only got a 69 on its health inspection. He says it makes him not want to go back.
Some of the violations included failure to properly sanitize food contact surfaces, failure to provide internal thermometers inside cold and hot holding units and black growth on the ceiling tile at the end of the cook line area.
The management from Park Tavern declined talking to us or giving us a statement about the health inspection.
Customer Chantale Martin says 69 is not acceptable.
The Fulton County health inspector will do a re-inspection this month.
Martin says she hopes the restaurant can improve things.
