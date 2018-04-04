Child reported missing found dead less than 1 hour later

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A 3-year-old boy found in a lake has died after being rushed to WellStar Kennestone Hospital in critical condition, Marietta police Officer Chuck McPhilamy said Wednesday.
The child was reported missing from an apartment complex earlier, McPhilamy said. He was found in Reeves Lake near the shoreline.
Marietta Police confirm missing 3 year old boy drowned in Reeves Lake near Powder Springs Rd. Boy reported missing from his apartment by his mother pic.twitter.com/jDKwYxrU2Q— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) April 4, 2018
