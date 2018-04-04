  • Child reported missing found dead less than 1 hour later

    By: Raisa Habersham | The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A 3-year-old boy found in a lake has died after being rushed to WellStar Kennestone Hospital in critical condition, Marietta police Officer Chuck McPhilamy said Wednesday. 

    The child was reported missing from an apartment complex earlier, McPhilamy said. He was found in Reeves Lake near the shoreline.

