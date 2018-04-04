  • President Trump working to deploy National Guard to U.S.-Mexico border

    WASHINGTON - The Trump administration says it is working with governors to "immediately" deploy the National Guard to combat illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border.

    Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said Wednesday that the Department of Homeland Security and the Pentagon will be working closely with governors in the affected states.

    She said that deployment will be done as expeditiously as possible and that Guard troops could begin heading to the border as soon as Wednesday night.

    President DonaldTrump announced his plan to send the military to the border during a meeting with Baltic leaders Tuesday.

    Trump has been frustrated by Congress' refusal to fund building a wall along the length of the U.S. border as well as an increase in illegal border crossings.

