Popular Mexican restaurant drops 45 points in latest health inspection

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A popular Gwinnett County restaurant that got an A on a health inspection this year has now failed its latest inspection. Cinco Mexican Restaurant is on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Suwanee. The restaurant advertises as having Mexican food with an attitude.
On May 30, Cinco Mexican failed a health inspection with a score of just 46.
Violations included partially cooked pork meat stored in refrigerated drawers on ready-to-eat bell peppers, grilled chicken ready to be served but not cooked to the appropriate temperature and accumulation of mold in part of the dishwasher.
That last violation was a repeat one. In January, Cinco Mexican Restaurant got a 91 on a health inspection but in less than six months it dropped to a 46.
We wanted to talk to management to find out what happened and how they are fixing the violations, but no one would talk, even though we made several requests.
The Gwinnett County health inspector noted on the inspection report that the restaurant staff corrected many of the violations during the inspection.
The inspector will go back later this month to a do a reinspection. We’ll let you know what the new score is.
