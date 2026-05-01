Popular metro Atlanta comic store owner retires; say hello to new owners

MARIETTA, Ga. — “Dr. No’s Comics and Games” on Canton Road in Marietta is saying hello to a new chapter. The store’s owner, Cliff Biggers, recently announced his retirement.
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This gave two long-time customers the idea to make an offer and they bought the place.
Saturday, May 5, is Biggers unofficial retirement party and customers are encouraged to stop by and grab a free comic.
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