Popular Beltline restaurant to reopen after grease fire, HVAC issues shut it down in 2021

ATLANTA — A popular restaurant on the Atlanta Beltline that had to close for over two years after a fire will get new life this week.

Hawkers Asian Street Food officially reopens on Monday evening with new menu items and reconfigured outdoor patio space.

“When I think about the neighborhoods that represent my favorite parts of the Hawkers brand, I can count them on one hand – and the BeltLine is one of those neighborhoods,” CEO and co-founder Kaleb Harrell said in a statement. “There’s no way we were giving up our BeltLine spot, even if it meant rebuilding everything from the ground up. Which is basically what we did.”

Channel 2 Action News reported in July 2021 when a grease fire inside the restaurant caused some mechanical issues.

The owners temporarily shut down the restaurant and announced in Sept. 2021 that the closure would be extended due to complications with its HVAC system from smoke filling the restaurant to AC units unable to keep up with the heat outside.

“The restaurant was reaching unenjoyable temperatures for guests and team members and, at times, was borderline unsafe. The safety of team members and guests was too important, so the brand made the very difficult decision to close its doors to figure out a solution,” the restaurant owners said.

After two and half years of repairing and renovating, Hawkers reopens at 5 p.m. Monday. The restaurant says it added space that is more friendly for the Americans with Disabilities Act and more outdoor seating.

There is also now a noodle bar that allows guests to sit and watch the food get prepared.

Hawkers is located off 661 Auburn Ave with a second location at 1230 Ashford Crossing in Dunwoody.

