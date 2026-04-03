Gwinnett family watched on doorbell cam as man tried kicking down their door

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County family is shaken up after watching on doorbell camera as a man tried kicking in their door.

They say over the weekend, two strangers knocked on their apartment door. One of them can be seen with a gun and the other asks if a woman sent them to the right place.

Police say that about 12 hours later, one of the men came back alone with a gun and wearing a mask and tried kicking down the door.

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“He then tries to cover his face up after showing his face already on camera," Corporal Ryan Winderweedle with Gwinnett County police said.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was at the apartment complex on Legacy Drive off Lawrenceville Suwanee Road on Friday.

He learned that the family is so concerned about police not having caught the man, they moved away.

While he has not been caught, police have identified him as 21-year-old Sonny Stephens. Once arrested, Stephens will face charges of home invasion and possession of a gun during a felony.

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“We don’t know what the confrontation would’ve been about, but he was not authorized to be there, had no reason to be there,” Winderweedle said.

Police are asking for the public’s help finding Stephens before he knocks on someone else’s door.

Anyone who knows where he is should call Gwinnett County police at 770-513-5300.

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