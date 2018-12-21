Police: Shoplifting crew got $300K+ from Victoria's Secret, other metro Atlanta stores

ATLANTA - Authorities say they’ve busted a major shoplifting operation that may be responsible for stealing more than $300,000 worth of merchandise from metro Atlanta stores.
According to police, two different crews have been going to stores, mostly Victoria’s Secret, and stuffing trash bags with goods.
Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes has learned six suspects have been arrested and there’s a warrant out for a seventh.
How police were able to finally identify and catch the people they say were involved, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
