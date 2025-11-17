Police searching for ‘newer-model’ Chevy Silverado involved in hit-and-run in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run over the weekend.

Police responded around 7 p.m. Saturday to South Cobb Drive at Waldrep Circle. Investigators said a man was crossing outside of the crosswalk when a driver in a newer-model Chevrolet Silverado hit him. The driver did not stay on the scene.

Paramedics took the pedestrian to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators believe the suspect vehicle sustained front-end damage, particularly to the grill area.

The Cobb County Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program Unit is actively investigating the collision.

Anyone with information regarding the driver, the vehicle, or the incident is urged to contact the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

