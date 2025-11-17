Man shot confronting suspect breaking into cars in South Fulton neighborhood

South Fulton police blocked off a crime scene across two streets after a shootout between the homeowner and car break-in suspect.

“My father’s going to be OK. He’s strong. He’s going to survive,” Dior Davis told Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach.

Davis said she heard her dog barking around 6 a.m. and went outside. She found her car broken into and glove compartment open. She went back inside and told her parents to look at their home security video.

“And she rewind the cameras, I see him on the camera a minute before I stepped outside,” Davis said.

Her father then went outside with the suspect still in the area.

“He did find him and next thing you know the man emptied a clip out on my father.”

Davis said her father shot back, but the suspect got away. One mother, who was fearful for her two kids, heard more than a dozen shots.

“I ducked down and peaked out the window. That’s when I saw my neighbor cutting through the yard coming back over here and I could tell he had been shot cause he was limping,” she said.

Davis had a message for the suspect: stop stealing and stop shooting.

“Stop being a bum! Go get some real money, go work a job. Go earn your money don’t sit around here and take from other people,” she said.

