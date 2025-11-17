VIDEO: Driver narrowly misses hitting officers conducting traffic stop on I-85

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic accident earlier this month almost ended in tragedy after a driver caused a chain reaction on Interstate 85.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Nov. 4, Gwinnett County officers from the West Precinct Community Response Team were conducting a traffic stop on I-85 near the Steve Reynolds Blvd on-ramp.

According to authorities, as traffic slowed to merge around the police activity, a vehicle driven by Domarius Williams failed to slow down.

Police said Williams then hit the back of another car, pushing it underneath a tractor-trailer.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dashcam video shows the moment the impact from the crash caused the tractor-trailer to swerve into the area where officers had been standing moments before.

Fortunately, no officers were injured in the crash.

The occupants of the vehicles involved in the crash sustained only minor injuries.

Williams was cited for following too closely, driving with a suspended license, and having an improper license plate cover.

The GCPD is reminding drivers to slow down and use caution when approaching emergency lights.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group