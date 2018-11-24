Police searching for gunman who shot girlfriend near Starbucks

TUCKER, Ga. - DeKalb County police are searching for a man accused of shooting his girlfriend near a Tucker Starbucks Saturday afternoon.
Investigators responded to the shopping center on Lawrenceville Hwy. near Lavista Road, where they found a woman sitting on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Police say the woman suffered a non life-threatening injury and is being treated at a local hospital.
Police haven’t released a description of the shooter.
Channel 2's Michael Seiden is at the scene working to get more information from police.
The shooting happened in the parking lot of a busy shopping center that’s filled with restaurants, like Starbucks, Firehouse Subs, Five Guys and several local businesses.
