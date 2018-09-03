  • Police searching for gunman who opened fire at Sandy Springs apartment complex

    NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Sandy Springs police are searching for a shooter who opened fire outside an apartment in North Fulton County.

    Police said bullets hit two people at the complex on Spalding Trail in Sandy Springs.

    Doctors are treating both for non-life threatening injuries.

    Investigators said they do not yet have a motive for the shooting.

