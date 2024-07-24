UPDATE: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man police say kidnapped 3-year-old captured

SAVANNAH, Ga. — An ‘armed and dangerous’ man that police say kidnapped his 3-year-old son Wednesday morning has been arrested.

The child, Kiara Raynor, has been found safe.

Savannah Police said the child was kidnapped by Tamorris Raynor during a domestic incident on the 200 block of Sunderland Drive at around 4 a.m.

Tamorris Raynor was captured Wednesday afternoon in Savannah, according to WJCL.

He was previously arrested in 2019 in connection to a bank robbery in Orlando, Florida.

