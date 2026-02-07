Police searching for 2 accused of stealing from elderly victims

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Detectives are searching for two people they say are accused of stealing thousands of dollars from elderly victims in Georgia.

The Tybee Island Police Department said it is looking for Philip George and Ami Zampi, who they say are believed to be part of a group that stole tens of thousands of dollars from two seniors.

While the department said two arrests have already been made, George and Zampi have not been found yet.

The two individuals already under arrest were not identified.

Police said Zampi is wanted on charges of theft by conversion and financial exploitation of a vulnerable elder person.

George is wanted for theft by deception.

According to the Tybee Island Police Department, George and Zampi may be traveling with a woman and two children.

Anyone with information about where George and Zampi may be is asked to contact Det. Armando Villegas by email or by calling 912-786-5600.

