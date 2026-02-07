Six Flags to hire thousands of team members, start ‘hiring blitz’ on Valentine’s Day

MABLETON, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia announced it was planning to hire more than 2,000 new staff for the 2026 season.

The theme park company said it planned to start a “hiring blitz” to fill roles from coast to coast starting on Valentine’s Day with a weeklong recruitment push.

According to Six Flags, the company will hire 2,400 workers ahead of its March 14 opening day for its metro Atlanta area park, part of a 50,000 position filling effort for its locations across the United States.

“We can’t wait to kick off another season of new food and beverage upgrades, exciting seasonal events and unforgettable fun on guest‑favorite rides like Georgia Gold Rusher,” Kristin Ardizoni, park manager, said in a statement. “We’re hiring hard‑working, upbeat and enthusiastic team members across a wide range of roles, from entry‑level positions to leadership.

The hiring event will be onsite at the park location in Austell for prospective Georgia workers. Applications will be available at the in-person hiring event, the company said.

“With our quick and convenient hiring process, applicants can complete onboarding, begin paid training and jump right into the fun,” Ardizoni said. “Whether you’re seeking a long‑term career or a seasonal role, we’re excited to build a team that makes a real difference for our guests.”

The start of the hiring blitz is lined up with National Hiring Week, according to Six Flags, but there are also opportunities before and after the big recruitment drive.

A Mega Hiring Fair will be held at the park on Saturday, Feb. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a separate hiring fair aimed at 15-year-old workers on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Before the National Hiring Week blitz, Six Flags Over Georgia will also hold a leadership hiring fair on Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A Rides Hiring Fair will be held Feb. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a Food and Beverage hiring event will be held on Feb. 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Applicants can also apply online before attending hiring events at the park to speed up the job interview process, according to the company.

