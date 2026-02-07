Metro Atlanta lawmaker proposes grant program for ‘happy highway’ murals

JONESBORO, Ga. — In an effort to bring more joy to roads across Georgia, a lawmaker from the metro Atlanta area wants to create a new grant program for art along state highways.

Rep. Eric Bell (D-Jonesboro) proposed House Bill 1103, which would create a Happy Highways Grant program to help put murals along the Georgia highway system through one-time awards to participating counties.

The effort is meant to “promote tourism and support roadside enhancement and beautification efforts,” according to Bell’s office.

“Georgia is home to more than 19,000 miles of state highway, connecting communities across our state,” said Rep. Bell. “At the same time, our state consistently ranks at or near the bottom when it comes to investment in public art. This legislation seeks to address this by supporting local artists and uplifting the unique character of every county in Georgia. By funding murals along these thoroughfares, we can promote arts and culture, celebrate local identity and improve the commuter experience.”

If passed, the legislation would allow the Georgia Department of Transportation to fund up to two murals in each participating county, subject to funding from the Georgia General Assembly.

Counties interested in participating in the program to apply for funds would be required to send in applications to GDOT to help in the selection process.

