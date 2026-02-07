Former Atlanta Brave, Georgia native Terrance Gore has died unexpectedly at age 34

ATLANTA — Former Atlanta Brave and Georgia native Terrance Gore has died at the age of 34.

Major Leagues Baseball announced his death on social media Saturday, saying they were “shocked and saddened” over his passing.

Gore passed away unexpectedly due to complications from a procedure, reports say.

“A member of the back-to-back AL champion and 2015 World Series champion Kansas City Royals, Gore played eight Major League seasons in all from 2014-2022. He also appeared for the Cubs, Dodgers, Braves, and Mets.

“The speedy outfielder and pinch-running specialist stole 43 bases in his regular season career while only being caught nine times. He was 5-for-6 in Postseason stolen base attempts and stole 324 bases in 11 Minor League seasons.”

The Atlanta Braves also honored Gore in a post.

Rest in peace, Terrance ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DEcWk3lapS — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) February 7, 2026

Gore was born in Macon.

“He was a member of the Braves World Series-winning team in 2021, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2020 World Series championship squad, as well as the Kansas City Royals 2015 World Series championship team and the 2014 Royals team that reached the World Series,” Yahoo! Sports reported.

He did not appear with the Braves in the 2021 regular season – spending most of the season at Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers– but pinch-ran in the NLDS against the Milwaukee Brewers, marking his only big-league appearance with the Braves.

©2026 Cox Media Group