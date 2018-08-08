Police say officer drove drunk, abandoned car on train tracks and stumbled into stranger's yard

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia State Patrol trooper has resigned after officials say he abandoned his truck on train tracks in Griffin and stumbled onto private property after driving under the influence.
Channel 2's Christian Jennings was in Griffin where police arrested Officer Christopher McEntyre on DUI charges. Officials told Jennings McEntyre was off duty and driving a personal truck when he got stuck on a set of train tracks near Searcy Avenue a few weeks ago.
McEntyre stumbled onto a nearby property and tried to get into the homeowners' vehicle, police said. Homeowner Don Reeves said he was able to scare McEntyre with an ashtray that he may have thought was a gun.
"I walked outside there was an ashtray on the porch, and I pointed it at him I said 'Get on the ground or I will shoot you. Stop moving.'" Reeves told Jennings.
