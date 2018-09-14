0 Towns north of Boston rocked by at least 70 explosions, fires

MASSACHUSETTS - Communities north of Boston were rocked by at least 70 explosions and fires at homes in three separate communities.

According to our sister station Boston 25 News, up to 100 fires broke out in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover Thursday afternoon due to over-pressurized gas lines.

State Police say Columbia Gas crews are working to depressurize gas lines in the area. Power has been shut off in much of the area.

Officials in Andover said crews responded to a total of 35 fires in Andover. All of those fires have since been extinguished. At peak, 18 fires were burning at the same time.

Andover officials said at least three people were injured there including one firefighter.

Another hospital said it was treating at least four patients.

Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon at one point said there are so many fires “you can’t even see the sky.”

Photos from the scene show multiple houses burning and smoke billowing in the air.

The FBI is on the scene.

The explosions were spread out across dozens of blocks.

Officials gave stern warnings to residents to evacuate gas-serviced areas.

MSP Fusion Center has current updated tally of responses to fires/explosions/investigations of gas odor at 70. Spread over wide swath of south #Lawrence and northern part of #NorthAndover with several others across Merrimack River in north Lawrence. pic.twitter.com/a7kBYaWFrJ — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 13, 2018

Fire departments from as far away as New Hampshire are responding.

Confirmed fires/explosions plotted on map by MSP Watch Center. As seen, incidents are across a wide swath of dozens of blocks across Lawrence and North Andover. pic.twitter.com/0GoLK0Q94q — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 13, 2018

NOT A DRILL: ANYONE in the Lawrence, Andover and North Andover area who smells gas needs to leave immediately. WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/gVNw9VYK9n #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/W6AHrNygap — Boston 25 News (@boston25) September 13, 2018

Lawrence mayor Dan Rivera issued a statement Thursday evening:

"There are multiple fires in and around South Lawrence and Andover. We are deploying all fire police and ems personnel to the scenes. Columbia Gas is also deploying all personnel to the scene to get to the bottom of it."

A man whose neighborhood was among dozens that erupted in fire in communities north of Boston says he ran into his basement to find that the room was glowing.

Lawrence resident Ra Nam says he was in his yard when the smoke detector in his basement went off around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Nam says he ran downstairs and saw that his boiler was on fire. He says he quickly grabbed a fire extinguisher and put it out.

Minutes later, Nam says he heard a loud boom come from his neighbor’s house and the ground shook. Nam said a woman and two kids had made it out of the house, but the basement was on fire.

Massachusetts State Police say officials will be shutting off power to all residents in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover.

