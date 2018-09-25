Police on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Lawrenceville

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Lawrenceville.
According to the department's Twitter, officers were called to a domestic incident between a man and a woman.
Police say a man was shot.
The shooting happened on Alex Lane.
Channel 2 Action News is gathering more information on this breaking story and we will have the latest information, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
Active Investigation: Officer involved shooting on Alex Ln in Lawrenceville. Domestic incident between a man and woman. Man shot. PIO is en route to scene to gather details. pic.twitter.com/sj3fUxoLo7— Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) September 25, 2018
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}