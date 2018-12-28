Police lieutenant arrested weeks after hit and run that injured toddler

ROME, Ga. - A northwest Georgia police officer has been charged and fired from his job after he allegedly hit a 3-year old child with his car and left the scene of the accident.
Lt. Richard Penson was off-duty and driving his personal vehicle during the Dec. 17 accident that happened at the Kid Stop on Dean Avenue, according to the Rome Police Department.
We're talking with the assistant chief about the details of what happened that day, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
Penson was charged with reckless driving, hit-and-run (both misdemeanors) and second-degree cruelty to children (a felony). He surrendered at the Floyd County Jail on Friday.
The Georgia State Patrol was asked by Rome police to conduct the investigation.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}