Police issue critical missing person alert for woman who disappeared out of Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A woman has disappeared out of Henry County.
On Wednesday, the McDonough Police Department issued a Critical Missing Person’s Alert for Maribel Santos.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police said Santos was last seen in the area of Jonesboro Road and Conley Road in Forest Park, GA on Apr. 4.
She 5′8, 150 lbs and last seen wearing a yellow long-sleeve shirt with black stripes, dark-colored stretch pants, and cloth slip-on shoes.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Be weather aware: Risk of damaging wind gusts, brief tornado early Thursday morning
- Delta boarding changes: Goodbye group names, welcome back zone numbers
- Georgia mayor removed from office by governor after investigation into theft from city
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. W. Poss at 470-878-1091 or wposs@mcdonoughga.org, or the Henry County Communications Division at 770-957-1217.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group