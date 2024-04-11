Police issue critical missing person alert for woman who disappeared out of Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A woman has disappeared out of Henry County.

On Wednesday, the McDonough Police Department issued a Critical Missing Person’s Alert for Maribel Santos.

Police said Santos was last seen in the area of Jonesboro Road and Conley Road in Forest Park, GA on Apr. 4.

She 5′8, 150 lbs and last seen wearing a yellow long-sleeve shirt with black stripes, dark-colored stretch pants, and cloth slip-on shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. W. Poss at 470-878-1091 or wposs@mcdonoughga.org, or the Henry County Communications Division at 770-957-1217.

