Be weather aware: Risk of damaging wind gusts, brief tornado tonight, Thursday morning

ATLANTA — Be weather aware Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking a system capable of strong to severe storms for metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says the main severe weather threat will move through areas to our west over parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

The system will weaken some as it moves east, but there is a risk for a few strong or severe storms tonight into Thursday morning. The main threats are heavy rain and damaging wind gusts, but there is also a low risk of a brief, spin-up tornado.

Severe Weather Team 2 is going over the updated timeline, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

Here’s what to know for Wednesday

Scattered showers through the day today with lots of clouds

Heavy rain with the chance for a few embedded storms begins early this evening

Overnight, additional storms will develop – especially along and south of I-20

Any storms will have the potential to become strong or severe

Heavy rain and damaging wind gusts possible, a brief spin up tornado is also possible

Storm threat ends for most areas by 9am tomorrow

Windy tomorrow with gusts 25-35 mph possible

Showers in forecast today, be weather aware starting Wednesday night

